21-Feb-2019 8:57 AM

CAAC reports China airline pax up 7.5% in Dec-2018; 611.7m pax in 2018

CAAC reported (20-Feb-2019) the following airline traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 50.2 million, +7.5% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 44.6 million, +6.7%;
      • International: 5.6 million, +14.8%;
    • Passenger load factor: 81.0%, -1.1ppts;
    • Cargo: 670,000 tonnes, +1.5%;
      • Domestic: 454,000 tonnes, +0.2%;
        • Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan: 20,000 tonnes, -12.3%;
      • International: 217,000 tonnes, +4.3%;
  • 2018:
    • Passengers: 611.7 million, +10.9%;
      • Domestic: 548.0 million, +10.5%;
        • Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan: 11.3 million, +9.8%;
      • International: 63.7 million, +14.8%;
    • Passenger load factor: 83.2%, stable;
    • Cargo: 7.4 million tonnes, +4.6%;
      • Domestic: 5.0 million tonnes, +2.5%;
        • Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan: 235,000 tonnes, -2.8%;
      • International: 2.4 million tonnes, +9.3%. [more - original PR - Chinese]

