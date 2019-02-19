CAAC reports 225m pax used electronic boarding passes in China in 2018
CAACreported 225 million passengers used electronic boarding passes in China in 2018 (Xinhua, 13-Feb-2019). There were 40 China airports supporting electronic boarding passes as of the end of 2018 while 229 airports provided mobile device based flight information query service.
