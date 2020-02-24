24-Feb-2020 3:22 PM
CAAC reports 22 out of 81 airport construction projects resumes construction work
CAAC reported (22-Feb-2020) 22 out of total 81 airport construction projects resumed construction work as of 20-Feb-2020, including 11 new airport and airport relocation projects, and 10 airport expansion projects. The resumed projects included Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport, Ankang Fuqiang Airport, Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport phase three expansion project and Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport satellite terminal project. The projects were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. [more - original PR - Chinese]