23-Feb-2018 9:41 AM

CAAC reports 15% pax growth, cargo up 1% in Dec-2017, 551.6m pax in 2017

CAAC reported (22-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 46.7 million, +15.4% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 41.8 million, +15.7%;
      • International: 4.9 million, +13.0%;
    • Passenger load factor: 82.2%, +1.1ppts;
    • Cargo: 661,000 tonnes, +1.4%;
      • Domestic: 453,000 tonnes, -3.5%;
        • Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan: 23,000 tonnes, +4.9%;
      • International: 208,000 tonnes, +14.0%;
  • 2017:
    • Passengers: 551.6 million, +13.0% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 496.1 million, +13.7%;
        • Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan: 10.3 million, +4.3%;
      • International: 5.5 million, +7.4%;
    • Passenger load factor: 83.2%, +0.5ppt;
    • Cargo: 7.1 million tonnes, +5.7%
      • Domestic: 4.8 million tonnes, +1.9%;
        • Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan: 242,000 tonnes, +10.0%;
      • International: 2.2 million tonnes, +15.0%. [more - original PR - Chinese]

