23-Feb-2018 9:41 AM
CAAC reports 15% pax growth, cargo up 1% in Dec-2017, 551.6m pax in 2017
CAAC reported (22-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 46.7 million, +15.4% year-on-year;
- Passenger load factor: 82.2%, +1.1ppts;
- Cargo: 661,000 tonnes, +1.4%;
- Domestic: 453,000 tonnes, -3.5%;
- Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan: 23,000 tonnes, +4.9%;
- International: 208,000 tonnes, +14.0%;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 551.6 million, +13.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 496.1 million, +13.7%;
- Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan: 10.3 million, +4.3%;
- International: 5.5 million, +7.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 83.2%, +0.5ppt;
- Cargo: 7.1 million tonnes, +5.7%
- Domestic: 4.8 million tonnes, +1.9%;
- Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan: 242,000 tonnes, +10.0%;
- International: 2.2 million tonnes, +15.0%. [more - original PR - Chinese]
- Passengers: 551.6 million, +13.0% year-on-year;