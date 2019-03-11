CAAC orders grounding of all 737 MAX 8 aircraft

CAAC requested (11-Mar-2019) domestic airlines suspend commercial operation of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft by 18:00 on 11-Mar-2019, following the fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash on 10-Mar-2019, the second crash involving the 737 MAX 8 since the Lion Air accident on 29-Oct-2018. CAAC will maintain communication with the US FAA and Boeing and will notify airlines to resume commercial operation of the aircraft type after confirming relevant measures to effectively guarantee flight safety. [more - original PR - Chinese]