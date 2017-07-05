CAAC not accepting new route/frequency applications from Shanghai Pudong and Beijing Capital

CAAC stated (04-Jul-2017) it will stop accepting applications for new or additional services from Shanghai Pudong International Airport between 26-Jun-2017 to 31-Dec-2017 and Beijing Capital International Airport between 26-Jun-2017 and 30-Sep-2017, citing consecutive months of poor on time performance. CAAC also criticised Qingdao Airport for poor on time in May-2017. [more - original PR - Chinese]