CAAC issues new rules on airport coordination and capacity to curb flight delays

CAAC issued (10-Oct-2017) a series of official policy measures to control airline operational capacity and adjust flight mixes, in order to improve airline on time performance during the 2017/18 winter schedule. The CAAC stated that the changes have been made to ensure operational safety and improve flight regularity in an all-round way. The measures will:

Introduce "unequivocal requirements" on a strict control of the standards in terms of capacity of flight slot coordinating airports: Capacity standards for 21 slot coordinated airports in the winter schedule will remain unchanged, which will be followed strictly for the coordination and allocation of flight slots; From the 2017 winter season, non-coordinating periods at the principal coordinating airports will be canceled and the 24 hour coordination management of the flight slots will be implemented with priority on the management of overall capacity of flight slots; The increase and adjustment to the overall capacity of flight slots at slot coordinating airports will undergo scientific assessment, of which the indicators including workload of controllers and acceptable delay level must be in line with the standards;

Identified the basic conditions to be met in adjusting and adding to airport capacities: No severe unsafe events occurred due to the reasons of airport or ATC; Regularity rates of flight clearance at airports for nine months within the past year shall not be lower than 80%. Where regularity rates of flight clearance are lower than 70% or there has been an obvious decrease in airport support capabilities, the capacity at the airport will be adjusted or decreased; Outlined means of adjustment to list of auxiliary coordinating airports of flight slots;

For airports with more than 10 million passengers p/a not incorporated in the principal coordinating airports list, if there are overlaps in the airspace use and operations closely connected with the principal coordinating airports, these airports will be included into the list of auxiliary coordinating airports of flight slots. The 06:00 to 10:00 time periods, as well as other necessary time periods, at the auxiliary coordinating airports will be identified as coordinating periods, and coordinated slot allocation will be implemented during these periods. [more - original PR]