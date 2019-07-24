CAAC issues guiding opinion on development of Chinese pilot training system by 2030

Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) issued (23-Jul-2019) a document entitled, 'Guiding Opinion on Comprehensively Deepening the Reform of Flight Training in Commercial Airlines'. The document sets out a requirement for a "Chinese-featured flight training system for a new era that is well-supported, synergized, efficient, open and creative will be fully established by the year 2030". According to the CAAC, China's capabilities in flight training research, implementation, innovation and sustainable development and international influence "will be at the forefront of the world" by 2030. Under the strategic goals set out in the opinion, a skill life cycle management system for commercial airlines pilots will be established by 2025 and fully rolled out by 2030. [more - original PR]