CAAC gradually removing requirement for Beijing services to land at secondary Chinese city

CAAC announced (02-Sep-2020) plans to gradually allow nonstop services from foreign destinations to Beijing with the capital city as a first point of entry, effective 03-Sep-2020. Services from Thailand, Cambodia, Pakistan, Greece, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, and Canada will resume nonstop operations to Beijing due to the fewer number of imported coronavirus cases from those countries. China required international services to Beijing to land at a secondary Chinese city as first point of entry on 23-Mar-2020 and as of 11-Sep-2020, 511 international passenger frequencies have been diverted to a secondary city. [more - original PR - Chinese]