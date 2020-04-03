CAAC: Freighter frequencies up 18% from pre coronavirus pandemic

CAAC reiterated (02-Apr-2020) it encourages airlines to use "converted" passenger aircraft to operate freighter services during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that although international passenger frequencies were significantly reduced on 29-Mar-2020, CAAC approved 102 weekly frequencies for "converted" freighter services. For the week commencing 30-Mar-2020, China's weekly freighter frequencies reached 1195, an increase of 17.9% from the 1014 weekly freighter frequencies prior to the coronavirus pandemic. [more - original PR - Chinese]