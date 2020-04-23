Become a CAPA Member
CAAC: Freighter frequencies almost at double pre-coronavirus levels

CAAC stated (22-Apr-2020) that for the week commencing 20-Apr-2020, China had 1989 freighter frequencies with 93 overseas destination across 45 countries, an increase of 17.7% from previous week and an increase of 96.2% from pre-coronavirus period. Among the freighter frequencies, 1050 were all cargo flights and 939 were operated with passenger aircraft. Since Feb-2020, CAAC has also approved 3178 cargo charters, including 1794 in Mar-2020 and 839 in Apr-2020. Foreign airlines operated 1873 flights. [more - original PR - Chinese]

