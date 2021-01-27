CAAC forecasts 39m pax during 2021 Lunar New Year, roughly matching 2020

CAAC estimated (26-Jan-2021) air travel during the upcoming 2021 Lunar New Year holiday, from 28-Jan-2021 to 08-Mar-2021, will reach around 39 million, in line with 2020 Lunar New Year level. CAAC noted that policies of non essential travel and calling for people to not return to their hometowns advocated by various localities and industries will affect travel. As previously by CAPA, air travel during 2020 Lunar New Year holiday, from 10-Jan-2021 to 18-Feb-2021, declined 47.5% year-on-year to 38.39 million. [more - original PR - Chinese]