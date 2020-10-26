26-Oct-2020 12:28 AM
CAAC: Domestic pax frequencies up 20%, cargo up 39% during winter 2020/2021 season
CAAC announced (23-Oct-2020) close to 200 airlines will operate 94,809 weekly passenger and cargo frequencies during the 2020/2021 winter season, effective 25-Oct-2020 to 27-Mar-2021. Details as follows:
- In the domestic market, there will be 86,735 weekly frequencies, an increase of 20.2% year-on-year, including 84,634 passenger frequencies, up 19.8%, and 2102 cargo frequencies, up 38.8%;
- 34 domestic airlines will add 322 domestic unique routes, accounting for 2617 weekly frequencies
- In the Taiwan, Macau and Hong Kong markets, there will be 2984 weekly frequencies, a decline of 23.2%. Airlines will operate 1525 weekly frequencies between 35 mainland Chinese destinations and Hong Kong, 618 weekly frequencies between 28 Chinese destinations and Macau, and 841 weekly frequencies between 39 Chinese destinations and four Taiwanese destinations;
- In the international market, airlines will operate 5090 frequencies, including 592 passenger frequencies, down 96.8%. 19 domestic airlines will operate 320 passenger frequencies to 47 cities across 37 countries, while 86 foreign airlines will operate 272 passenger frequencies from 56 cities across 47 countries;
- International cargo frequencies will increase 129% to 4498. 14 Chinese airlines will operate 1768 weekly cargo frequencies, including 1372 all freighter frequencies, to 27 cities across 18 countries. 65 foreign airlines will operate 2730 cargo frequencies, including 1408 all freighter frequencies, from 87 cities from 43 countries. [more - original PR - Chinese]