CAAC: Daily frequencies in Mar-2020 up 21% from Feb-2020

CAAC reported (02-Apr-2020) China's daily frequencies averaged 6533 in Mar-2020, an increase of 20.5% compared to Feb-2020, but this was still only at 42% of the pre coronavirus level. The majority of increased domestic demand was in regions where the labour force is relatively concentrated, such as the southwest, northwest and coastal areas. As of 01-Apr-2020, airlines have arranged more than 970 frequencies to transport 59,000 passengers to resume their work. [more - original PR - Chinese]