CAAC confirms China NDRC approves proposal to develop three new airports in Tibet

CAAC confirmed (16-Apr-2021) China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approved a proposal to develop three new airports in Tibet and to extend and rehabilitate Lhasa Gonggar Airport's second runway. The four airport projects will require an estimated combined investment of CNY13.6 billion (USD2.1 billion) and the three new airports will be located in Longzi, Tingri and Burang. [more - original PR - Chinese]