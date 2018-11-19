19-Nov-2018 9:02 AM
CAAC: Chinese pax up 12% to 511m in the first ten months of 2018, cargo up 6%
CAAC reported (16-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Oct-2018:
- Total traffic (RTKs): +10.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: +11.6%;
- International: +7.7%;
- Number of flights: 490,000, +6.4%;
- Flight hours: 994,000, +8.3%;
- On time rate: 87.8%, +3.9ppts;
- Total traffic (RTKs): +10.2% year-on-year;
- 10 months ended Oct-2018:
- Passengers: 511 million, +11.5%;
- Cargo: 6.0 million tonnes, +5.5%;
- Total traffic: +12.1%. [more - original PR - Chinese]