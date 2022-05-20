Become a CAPA Member
20-May-2022 3:55 PM

CAAC: China had 4054 registered aircraft at the end of 2021

CAAC reported (18-May-2022) China had 4054 registered aircraft at the end of 2021, an increase of 151 aircraft compared to 2020. Details as follows:

  • Registered aircraft: 4054, +151 aircraft;
    • Passenger aircraft: 3856, +139;
      • Widebody: 465, +seven;
      • Narrowbody: 3178, +120;
      • Regional: 213, +12;
    • Freighters: 198, +12;

