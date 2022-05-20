20-May-2022 3:55 PM
CAAC: China had 4054 registered aircraft at the end of 2021
CAAC reported (18-May-2022) China had 4054 registered aircraft at the end of 2021, an increase of 151 aircraft compared to 2020. Details as follows:
- Registered aircraft: 4054, +151 aircraft;
- Passenger aircraft: 3856, +139;
- Widebody: 465, +seven;
- Narrowbody: 3178, +120;
- Regional: 213, +12;
- Freighters: 198, +12;
- Large: 43;
- Medium and small: 155, +12. [more - original PR - Chinese]
