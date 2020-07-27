Become a CAPA Member
CAAC: China air frequencies recover to 80% of pre COVID-19 levels

CAAC reported (24-Jul-2020) China's daily flight frequencies reached 13,059 on 23-Jul-2020, marking the highest single day record since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and a recovery to 80% of pre COVID-19 levels. Passenger numbers reached 1.27 million, a recovery of 70%, with passenger load factor averaging 73.6%. In Jun-2020, daily frequencies averaged 10,820, an increase of 14.1% compared to May-2020, for 325,000 total frequencies. Passengers reached 30.74 million in Jun-2020, with growth rates improving 10.2pp compared to the May-2020 growth rate and an increase of 42.1pp compared to the Feb-2020 growth rate. Between 01-Jul-2020 and 23-Jul-2020, frequencies totalled 267,400 for an average of 11,628 per day, while passengers reached 26.4 million, a recovery of more than 60%. [more - original PR - Chinese]

