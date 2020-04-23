Become a CAPA Member
23-Apr-2020 12:21 PM

CAAC: Apr-2020 daily domestic pax at 29% of 2019 level

CAAC reported (22-Apr-2020) domestic passengers averaged 494,400 per day during the first 21 days of Apr-2020, an increase of 7.9% from daily passengers in Mar-2020. Domestic traffic is still only at 29% of the level in Apr-2019. Daily number of flights averaged 6586, up 1% from Mar-2020 and at 41.6% of 2019 level. For the week from 14-Apr-2020 to 21-Apr-2020, the number of daily passengers averaged 530,900, an increase of 15.8% from Mar-2020 and at 30.5% of 2019 level. Daily number of flights averaged 6993, up 7% from Mar-2020 and at 44.2% of 2019 level. [more - original PR - Chinese]

