8-Feb-2021 1:21 PM
CAAC approves Cathay Pacific's application to operate to 15 Chinese destinations
CAAC approved (29-Jan-2021) Cathay Pacific's application to operate to the following 15 destinations in mainland China, with no restriction on frequency: Fuzhou, Qingdao, Xiamen, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Zhengzhou, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Xian, Wuhan, Wenzhou, Ningbo, Haikou, Sanya and Chongqing. The destinations were previously served by Cathay Dragon (South China Morning Post, 06-Feb-2021). [more - original PR - Chinese]