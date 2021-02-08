Become a CAPA Member
8-Feb-2021 1:21 PM

CAAC approves Cathay Pacific's application to operate to 15 Chinese destinations

CAAC approved (29-Jan-2021) Cathay Pacific's application to operate to the following 15 destinations in mainland China, with no restriction on frequency: Fuzhou, Qingdao, Xiamen, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Zhengzhou, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Xian, Wuhan, Wenzhou, Ningbo, Haikou, Sanya and Chongqing. The destinations were previously served by Cathay Dragon (South China Morning Post, 06-Feb-2021). [more - original PR - Chinese]

