1-Mar-2019 11:04 AM
CAAC announces control implementations regarding on time performance in Jan-2019
CAAC announced (27-Feb-2019) the following actions were taken during Jan-2019 to improve airline on time performance:
- Temporarily ceased accepting applications to launch/adjust services at certain slot coordinated airports from specific domestic airlines;
- Temporarily ceased accepting to launch/increase frequencies for regular and charter services from:
- Air India, Turkmenistan Airlines, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Ariana Afghan Airlines, Uzbekistan Airways and Air Koryo between 27-Feb-2019 and 31-May-2019;
- Myanmar Airways International and Air Mauritius between 27-Feb-2019 and 31-May-2019 due to unsatisfied on time performance rate in Dec-2018;
- Somon Air between 27-Feb-2019 and 31-Mar-2019 due to unsatisfied on time performance rate in Nov-2018;
- Issued warning to Longjiang Airlines, PIA and SCAT Airlines due to unsatisfied on time performance rate;
- Temporarily ceased accepting to launch/increase frequencies for regular and charter services at Beijing Capital International Airport between 27-Feb-2019 and 31-Mar-2019, due to fail to meet on time performance standard for three consecutive months between Jun-2018 and Aug-2018;
- Resume accepting to launch/increase frequencies for regular and charter services from Air Algerie. [more - original PR - Chinese]