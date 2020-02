CAAC reported (13-Feb-2020) there will be 2453 flights to and from China - 1665 passenger and 788 cargo - across 110 foreign destinations in 52 countries between 17-Feb-2020 and 23-Feb-2020. China's airlines will operate 1143 flights - 911 passenger and 232 cargo - while foreign airlines will operate 1310 flights - 754 passenger and 556 cargo. [more - original PR - Chinese]