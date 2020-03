CAAC: 2161 international frequencies to operate during week of 09-Mar-2020

CAAC announced (05-Mar-2020) there will be 2161 international frequencies, including 1167 operated by Chinese airlines and 994 operated by foreign airlines, between mainland China and 106 foreign destinations across 51 countries during the week commencing 09-Mar-2020. There will be 1291 international passenger frequencies to 67 foreign destinations across 41 countries, including 850 operated by Chinese airlines and 441 operated by foreign airlines. For freight, there will be 870 frequencies to 66 destinations across 28 countries, including 317 operated by Chinese airlines and 553 operated by foreign airlines. Countries with resumed Chinese operations include Mongolia, Portugal and Greece while resumed destinations include Ulaanbaatar, Lisbon and Athens. [more - original PR - Chinese]