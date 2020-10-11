CAAC: 2020 National Day holiday pax and frequencies recover to 91% of 2019 levels

CAAC reported (09-Oct-2020) air passengers during the eight day National Day and Mid Autumn Festival holiday period from 01-Oct-2020 to 08-Oct-2020 reached 13.26 million, with average daily passengers recovering to 91.07% of the 2019 National Day holiday level. The total number of flights reached 117,328, with average daily flights recovering to 89.7% of 2019 levels. Domestic flights reached 109,856, with average daily numbers up 13% year-on-year. Passenger load factor averaged 78.6%. Traffic peaked on 30-Sep-2020, with daily flights exceeding 15,000 and daily passengers exceeding 1.7 million. In some major tourist areas, inbound and outbound passenger bookings and passenger load factor approached or reached the same level as 2019, indicating that travel demand for domestic tourism has recovered significantly, according to CAAC. [more - original PR - Chinese]