CAAC: 2018 Lunar New Year holiday pax up 12%

CAAC reported (13-Mar-2018) a 11.7% year-on-year increase to 65.41 million passengers and a 9.5% increase in services to 607,317, for an average load factor of 79.8%, during the 40 day 2018 Lunar New Year holiday period ended 12-Mar-2018. Daily passengers peaked on 21-Feb-018 with 1.83 million. CAAC noted that OTP reached 80.06% during the period, an increase of 5.9ppts. Airport on time performance rate increased 7.08ppts to 83.89%. [more - original PR - Chinese]