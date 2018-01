CAAC reported (18-Jan-2018) passenger numbers increased 15.4% year-on-year to 46.7 million and cargo volume increased 1.4% to 661,000 tonnes in Dec-2017. CAAC also reported 88 months of safe operation and total civil aviation industry fleet size reached 5588 aircraft, as of end of 2017. CAAC expected passenger numbers to increase 10% year-on-year to 65.0 million during the 2018 Spring Festival period. [more - original PR - Chinese]