CAAC reported (02-Jan-2018) air passengers increased 12.6% year-on-year to 549 million in 2017 and cargo increased 6.6% to 7.12 million tonnes. The number of safe flight hours exceeded 10 million for the first time, increasing by 11.6% to 10.6 million hours. The number of services increased 10.1% to 4.36 million. [more - original PR - Chinese]