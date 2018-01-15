Loading
China to relax investment in aviation industry from 19-Jan-2018

CAAC announced (12-Jan-2018) that a new regulation relaxing state and private investment in civil aviation industry will be effective 19-Jan-2018. The new regulation will allow state and private enterprises to independently or jointly make investments to drive the industry's healthy development. Also under the regulation airlines cannot own more than a 25% stake in international and regional airports, while airports in turn cannot control more than 25% of companies involved in the sale, storage and transport of aviation fuel. Exceptions include China's 'big three' airlines, Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines, provincial hub airports and airports in western Xinjiang and Tibet regions, as well as civil airports in Shenzhen, Xiamen, Dalian, Guilin, Qingdao, Wenzhou, Ningbo and Sanya. [more - original PR - Chinese]

