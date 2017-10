CAAC confirms 46.5 pax in Sep-2017, 644,000 tonnes of cargo

CAAC confirmed (18-Oct-2017) passenger numbers increased 11.5% year-on-year to 46.5 million in Sep-2017, domestic passengers increased 12.0% to 42.0 million and international passengers increased 7.5% to 4.5 million in Sep-2017. Cargo volume increased 7.1% to 644,000 tonnes, domestic cargo increased 2.9% to 452,000 tonnes and international cargo increased 18.4% to 192,000 tonnes. Overall on-time performance rate declined 5.4ppts to 73.1% during the period. [more - original PR - Chinese]