UK CAA reports highlights from day one of 'mammoth' Monarch Airlines repatriation programme

UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reported (03-Oct-2017) the following highlights from day one of Monarch Airlines' passenger repatriation programme following the carrier's administration:



Flying programme launched to repatriate 110,000 passengers back to UK;

Day one: 61 services operated, repatriating 11,843 passengers;

Day two: 58 services planned, to repatriate 11,647 passengers;

Programme continues until 15-Oct-2017.

CAA CEO Andrew Haines added: "I want to thank all those involved in organising this mammoth operation which has got off to a good start and to reaffirm our commitment to those passengers still abroad that we will get them back to the UK in the days ahead... Given the unprecedented scale of this task some disruption is inevitable". [more - original PR]