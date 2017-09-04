Loading
4-Sep-2017 1:16 PM

Buta Airways launches operations

Buta Airways and Georgia's Civil Aviation Agency, via their official Facebook accounts, announced (02-Sep-2017) the carrier's first service from Baku to Tbilisi on 01-Sep-2017. Georgia's Civil Aviation Agency added Buta Airways will replace Azerbaijan Airlines on the route from 29-Oct-2017. Buta Airways director Jamil Manizade said Baku-Tbilisi frequency will increase from four to 10 times weekly from 29-Oct-2017 (Trend, 01-Sep-2017). According to the CAPA Fleet Database, the carrier operates a fleet of two Embraer 190 aircraft.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More