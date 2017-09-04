Buta Airways launches operations

Buta Airways and Georgia's Civil Aviation Agency, via their official Facebook accounts, announced (02-Sep-2017) the carrier's first service from Baku to Tbilisi on 01-Sep-2017. Georgia's Civil Aviation Agency added Buta Airways will replace Azerbaijan Airlines on the route from 29-Oct-2017. Buta Airways director Jamil Manizade said Baku-Tbilisi frequency will increase from four to 10 times weekly from 29-Oct-2017 (Trend, 01-Sep-2017). According to the CAPA Fleet Database, the carrier operates a fleet of two Embraer 190 aircraft.