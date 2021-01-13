13-Jan-2021 8:36 PM
Business Travel Association CEO: Pandemic accelerates change for TMCs
Business Travel Association CEO Clive Wratten, speaking at CAPA Live January 2021, stated (13-Jan-2021) the ongoing "natural evolution" in travel management company (TMC) revenue streams and corporate travel buyer behaviour have been accelerated by the pandemic crisis. Mr Wratten said the pandemic represents "the perfect storm coming together and there is the desire on both sides to review what the current commercial models are".