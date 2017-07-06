USD5.2bn Busan Gimahe Airport expansion project passes MOLIT preliminary feasibility study

South Korea's Busan Metropolitan City Government announced (06-Jul-2017) the Busan Gimhae Airport expansion project plan passed a preliminary feasibility study conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) and approximately KRW5.96 trillion (USD5.2 billion) in funds for the construction project have been secured. The expanded Busan Gimahe Airport is expected to commence 24/7 operation in 2026. [more - original PR]