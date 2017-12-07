German Federal Cartel Office clears Airbus acquisition of majority share of C Series programme

German Federal Cartel Office cleared (06-Dec-2017) Airbus' 50.01% acquisition of the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP), which is a subsidiary of Bombardier and part owned by the Province of Quebec. The office said the merger, which will see Airbus take majority control of the C Series aircraft programme "does not significantly impede significant competition", as Airbus is primarily engaged in the production of commercial aircraft with seating capacity in excess of 150 seats and CSALP exclusively produces smaller aircraft. The competition authority noted CSALP has a strong position in the global market for aircraft with 100 and 150 seats, but an investigation demonstrated this type of aircraft is of "minor importance to European and German airlines in particular". According to the investigation, CSALP's share of the narrowbody market is marginal and a merger would result in only a very small increase in market share for Airbus. In addition, there is no close competitive relationship between Airbus and CSALP in the narrowbody market. [more - original PR - German]