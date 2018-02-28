BULATSA, IATA to develop national airspace strategy for Bulgaria

BULATSA and IATA agreed (27-Feb-2018) to develop a national airspace strategy for Bulgaria. The project includes coordination for more efficient flight paths, airspace optimisation at a regional level, improved punctuality and better sharing of information. IATA estimated passenger demand for air transport in Bulgaria is set to double over the next two decades and servicing this demand while ensuring safety, cost management, lower CO2 emissions and less delays requires Bulgaria to further modernise its airspace and ATM network. Successful airspace modernisation is expected to create significant benefits, generating an extra EUR628 million in GDP p/a and 11,300 jobs by 2035. IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said: "Bulgaria will occupy an ever-more important position in European airspace as East-West traffic increases in the coming years... Ensuring that the airspace is optimised to cope with increased traffic will benefit not only Bulgaria but the wider European travelling public". [more - original PR]