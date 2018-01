Bucharest Otopeni International Airport operator Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB), via its official Facebook page, stated (31-Dec-2017) it generated RON1.1 billion (EUR238 million) in gross revenue in 2017, up 8.3% year-on-year, and RON389.7 million (EUR84.3 million) gross profit, up 45%. CNAB attributed the growth to increasing passenger traffic at its airports and the passenger flow efficiency improvement projects it undertook in 2H2017.