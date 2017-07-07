Brussels Airport committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2018 'at the latest'

Brussels Airport committed (06-Jul-2017) to becoming a carbon neutral airport by 2018 "at the latest". Brussels Airport Company CEO Arnaud Feist said: "Sustainability is a key component of our strategy... We are currently still in the process of examining all options open to us to further step down the airport's carbon emissions, for instance by further reducing the power consumption of existing installations". The airport's environmental achievements for 2016 comprise:

27% less carbon emissions compared to 2010 levels;

26% of the non-hazardous waste recycled;

11% reduction in power consumption compared to 2010 levels;

Emphasis on public transport, with 1000 buses and 200 trains stopping off at the airport daily. [more - original PR]