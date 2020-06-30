Become a CAPA Member
30-Jun-2020 9:38 PM

Brussels Airport network to cover more than 100 destinations from Jul-2020

Brussels Airport reported (30-Jun-2020) more than 100 destinations will be served from the airport from early Jul-2020, including Dubrovnik, Nice, Marseille, Athens, Corfu, Rhodes, Heraklion, Santorini, Catania, Naples, Florence, Palermo, Venice, Faro, Alicante, Ibiza, Tenerife and Gran Canaria. A total of around 440 departure movements are planned for the week commencing 29-Jun-2020. Additional destinations from 06-Jul-2020 will include Reykjavik, Almeria, Enfidha, Amman and Washington DC, subject to border controls. [more - original PR]

