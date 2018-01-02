Brussels Airlines outlines highlights for 2017

Brussels Airlines outlined (29-Dec-2017) the following highlights for 2017:

Launched Mumbai service in spring 2017, marking the airline's first destination in Asia;

Short/medium haul network expanded with Yerevan, Palma, Rhodes and Madeira services;

Completed a "fleet harmonisation project", which included the phase out of 98 seat Avro RJ aircraft. The aircraft were replaced by larger A319 and A320 aircraft;

Integration of Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium 's activities at the end of Oct-2017;

's activities at the end of Oct-2017; Consistent monthly passenger growth. In total, Brussels Airlines handled over nine million passengers in 2017.

Brussels Airlines stated growth will continue in 2018 and many investment projects are planned, including the extension of 'The Loft', the replacement of seven A330 aircraft, the launch of new cabins on the long haul fleet and investment in further digitalisation. [more - original PR]