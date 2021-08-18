Brussels Airlines launches document check at home service

Brussels Airlines announced (17-Aug-2021) it will allow its guests travelling to France, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece to have their necessary health documents checked remotely, effective 18-Aug-2021. This follows a successful test phase of the document check at home scheme on flights to/from Spain, running since 11-Aug-2021. Once the documents are uploaded, an encrypted email is sent to a Lufthansa Group service centre, where the submitted documents are checked. Once the documents are approved, the passenger receives a confirmation email and can check in online. If documents are missing or the uploaded documents do not conform to the rules, the service centre will inform the passenger and ask to upload the missing documents. In that case, the passenger will not be able to use the online check-in. The carrier is seeing to make air travel easier and more accessible in the face of constantly changing travel restrictions and differences in documentation requested by border authorities in and outside of Europe. [more - original PR]