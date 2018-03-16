Brussels Airlines grows capacity by 11% in 2017, exceeds 9m pax for first time

Brussels Airlines increased (15-Mar-2018) seat capacity by 11% year-on-year in 2017, driven by the replacement of 100 seat AVRO RJ100 equipment with 140 seat A319s and 180 seat A320 aircraft. Increased long haul capacity was realised thanks to the addition of an Airbus A330, which was mainly deployed on the new Brussels-Mumbai route. The additional seats resulted in a 17.3% passenger increase, allowing Brussels Airlines to pass the nine million passenger p/a mark for the first time in its history. [more - original PR]