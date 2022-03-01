Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Mar-2022 10:49 AM

Brussels Airlines CEO: Leisure market recovering quicker than expected

Brussels Airlines CEO Peter Gerber stated (28-Feb-2022) the carrier has identified "clear signals" that the COVID-19 crisis is slowly coming to an end, noting the leisure market has recovered quicker than originally expected. Mr Gerber added the airline has also seen a "slow but study increase" in corporate travel demand and expects a return to 2019 levels of demand in business travel by 2024. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More