1-Mar-2022 10:49 AM
Brussels Airlines CEO: Leisure market recovering quicker than expected
Brussels Airlines CEO Peter Gerber stated (28-Feb-2022) the carrier has identified "clear signals" that the COVID-19 crisis is slowly coming to an end, noting the leisure market has recovered quicker than originally expected. Mr Gerber added the airline has also seen a "slow but study increase" in corporate travel demand and expects a return to 2019 levels of demand in business travel by 2024. [more - original PR]