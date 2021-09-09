Become a CAPA Member
9-Sep-2021 10:04 AM

Brussels Airlines CEO: 'Big question marks' remain for travel recovery

Brussels Airlines CEO Peter Gerber, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) there are "quite some big question marks" regarding travel recovery, including the following:

  • The development of business travel: Mr Gerber said there is "still quite a weak demand", but demand is mixed across business segments. He said SMEs and essential business travel are "coming back" while large companies remain "a bit reluctant" to travel;
  • Intercontinental travel restrictions: Mr Gerber noted there are "still a lot of restrictions" in Asia.

Mr Gerber forecast "an unpleasant winter" for the 2021/2022 season, but added that he is more optimistic for the following summer. Mr Gerber predicted 2022 will be "a quite interesting year".

