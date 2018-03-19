Loading
20-Mar-2018 7:41 AM

Brussels Airlines appoints new CFO and deputy CEO

Brussels Airlines appointed (19-Mar-2018) Dieter Vranckx as CFO, deputy CEO and the third member of the management board, effective 01-May-2018. Mr Vranckx currently serves as Lufthansa VP Asia Pacific. At Brussels Airlines, Mr Vranckx's responsibilities will include the finance department, human resources and IT division. SN Airholding co-chairman Etienne Davignon revealed Mr Vranckx has also been a member of the SN Airholding board since Jan-2018. SN Airholding, a Belgian holding of over 30 shareholders, is 100% owned by Deutsche Lufthansa AG. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More