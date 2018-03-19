Brussels Airlines appoints new CFO and deputy CEO

Brussels Airlines appointed (19-Mar-2018) Dieter Vranckx as CFO, deputy CEO and the third member of the management board, effective 01-May-2018. Mr Vranckx currently serves as Lufthansa VP Asia Pacific. At Brussels Airlines, Mr Vranckx's responsibilities will include the finance department, human resources and IT division. SN Airholding co-chairman Etienne Davignon revealed Mr Vranckx has also been a member of the SN Airholding board since Jan-2018. SN Airholding, a Belgian holding of over 30 shareholders, is 100% owned by Deutsche Lufthansa AG. [more - original PR]