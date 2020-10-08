Britten-Norman and Blue Bear partner on autonomous flight project

Britten-Norman and Blue Bear announced (06-Oct-2020) a partnership aiming to make autonomous flight a reality by the mid 2020s. Starting in Oct-2020, Blue Bear and Britten-Norman will work together to automate the operation of a Britten-Norman Islander. The project's first milestone will be to demonstrate single pilot operations with an autonomous co-pilot providing assistance. This is expected to enter service in the mid 2020s and would present a significant efficiency increase and cost saving for regional air operators. [more - original PR]