British Airways trials coronavirus certification via website

British Airways stated (15-Mar-2021) customers eligible to travel to India are able to upload their negative coronavirus test results and other travel declaration forms directly into their booking on the airline's website in advance of travel. The new initiative is being trialled as part of the airline's efforts to simplify the departure process as it prepares for the return of international travel. The trial will certify that customers have the correct documentation needed for their flight before they arrive at the airport, allowing them to check in online and avoid queuing in the terminal. British Airways aims to roll this trial out to more destinations over the coming weeks and is also working to add this functionality for those destinations to its British Airways app. British Airways CEO Sean Doyle stated: "We are already offering access to travel app 'VeriFLY' on selected routes and IAG has been helping develop 'Travel Pass' with IATA. Now it's also time to look at what we can offer through our own website". [more - original PR]