British Airways to recruit new cabin crew for spring 2022

British Airways announced (14-Oct-2021) plans to recruit new cabin crew for spring 2022. The airline has contacted people in the company's existing talent pools, which holds the details of people who left the business last year but have expressed an interest to return to the airline, when jobs are available. In addition to the experienced crew members looking to return, the airline is also appealing to a broad range of people to create a diverse crew workforce. To incentivise new starters, the airline is also waiving its policy around the need to do six months at the airline before accessing staff travel. Applications are open and assessments will take place throughout Nov-2021. British Airways will fast track its recruitment schedules with the hope of getting people in for its first training courses in Jan-2022 to enable them to take to the skies by Mar-2022. [more - original PR]