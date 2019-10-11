British Airways to offset carbon emissions for all domestic services from 2020
British Airways announced (10-Oct-2019) plans to offset carbon emissions for all UK domestic services from 2020 through a series of environmental initiatives and investments, including the development of sustainable aviation fuels. British Airways CEO Alex Cruz commented: "British Airways is determined to play its part in reducing aviation's CO2 emissions. To solve such a multifaceted issue requires a multifaceted response and this initiative further demonstrates our commitment to a sustainable future". The airline operates up to 75 frequencies daily between London and Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Isle of Man, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Belfast City, Inverness and Jersey. British Airways' domestic emissions total around 400,000 tonnes of CO2 p/a. [more - original PR]