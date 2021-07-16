British Airways to offer new fast bag drop service before check in

British Airways entered (15-Jul-2021) an agreement with AirPortr to create fast bag drop areas before heading to the departures concourse at Terminal 5 at London Heathrow Airport, from 19-Jul-2021. The first drop off point is planned at the Heathrow Express train platforms, where AirPortr's team seal, secure, and check in bags for customers, with passengers collecting them from the reclaim at their destination. The service is free of charge to customers who have already checked in at home, with AirPortr also offering customers the opportunity to have their luggage collected and checked in from their home or office up to 24 hours before their flight, from GBP19. The airline will continue to explore options for bag drop areas at other key locations. [more - original PR]