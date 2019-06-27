British Airways to introduce ViewTag for a simpler luggage check in experience

British Airways announced (26-Jun-2019) plans to introduce ViewTag technology to create a simpler luggage check in process. ViewTag is a reusable, electronic bag tag that securely attaches to luggage allowing customers to tag their own bags before they arrive at the airport. The tags are equipped with radio frequency identification, Bluetooth Low Energy, and a digital display that shows the same flight information as paper based bag tags. Using the British Airways mobile app, passengers will also be able to check-in to get their boarding pass and synchronise that information to their ViewTag via a Bluetooth connection. [more - original PR]